Meet former beauty queen who quit Miss India dream to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Taskeen Khan was a former Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, she was a model who gave up her Miss India dream to take the UPSC exam.

The UPSC is regarded as the hardest and most demanding exam in terms of intellect. Some of the brightest minds in the nation even study for the civil services exam. There is a misconception that only certain types of people—engineers, physicians, and humanities students with a stronger background in social sciences—consider studying for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

The entertainment industry is not thought to be one of the industries that would attempt to pass the UPSC exam. IAS Taskeen Khan, to many's surprise, is a real-life example of intelligence and beauty.

Taskeen Khan was a former Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand. She was a model who gave up her Miss India dream to take the UPSC exam. Taskeen Khan has a large social media following and is well-known for her mimicry skills. She is both beautiful and extremely intelligent.

Khan, an IAS officer, attempted the UPSC Civil Services exams three times and failed each time. She continued to study hard and passed the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt in 2020, earning an All India Rank of 736.

She wanted to pursue a modelling career after school, but due to financial constraints, she decided to take a different path and devote all of her time and effort to UPSC preparation. She is a huge source of inspiration for anyone who doubts their abilities. In an interview, Khan admitted that she was not the best student 'academically' but excelled in sports.

READ MORE I Meet woman, backbone of Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore…