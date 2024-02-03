Twitter
Headlines

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

REVEALED: Reasons behind RBI's strict action against Paytm Payments Bank

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

9 Bollywood celebs who succumbed to cancer

9 biggest controversies of Poonam Pandey

8 foods you should never cook in pressure cooker

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Raised in a family where both parents were chemists, Dr Kamala Sohonie inherited a passion for science. She pursued her studies in chemistry and physics at Bombay University, emerging as the top student in her class in 1933.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 02:03 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has a rich history of scientific achievements, and among its pioneers is Dr Kamala Sohonie (nee Bhagvat), a remarkable scientist who defied societal norms and became a forerunner for women in the field of science. Born on June 18, 1911, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sohonie's journey from being the first woman to enter the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to her groundbreaking work combating malnutrition through the development of Neera, a dietary supplement, is an inspiring narrative of resilience and excellence.

Raised in a family where both parents were chemists, Dr Kamala Sohonie inherited a passion for science. She pursued her studies in chemistry and physics at Bombay University, emerging as the top student in her class in 1933. She then applied for an MSc degree at the IISc, headed by Nobel laureate CV Raman. Raman dismissed Kamala’s application, telling her: “I am not going to take any girls in my institute.” Undeterred, the young Kamala went all the way to Bengaluru to confront Raman. Undeterred by societal expectations for women at the time, she set her sights on IISc Bangalore

Dr Kamala Sohonie's contribution to science extended beyond breaking gender barriers. Her landmark work focused on developing an affordable dietary supplement known as Neera, derived from palm nectar. This nutritious drink, rich in Vitamin C and essential nutrients, aimed to address malnutrition among children and pregnant women in India.

Dr Kamala Sohonie's contributions did not go unnoticed. She became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, showcasing her leadership in the scientific community. Additionally, she received the prestigious Rashtrapati Award for her groundbreaking work on Neera, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in the field of nutrition and science.

In 1947, she married MV Sohonie, an actuary. The couple lived in Mumbai. She passed away on June 28, 1998.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This woman was stopped from boarding flight as her top was showing ‘too much skin'

Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney reacts to underperformance of Hrithik Roshan's film: 'I am shocked with...'

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

BYJU's investors seek ouster of founders Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE