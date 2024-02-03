Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

India has a rich history of scientific achievements, and among its pioneers is Dr Kamala Sohonie (nee Bhagvat), a remarkable scientist who defied societal norms and became a forerunner for women in the field of science. Born on June 18, 1911, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Sohonie's journey from being the first woman to enter the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to her groundbreaking work combating malnutrition through the development of Neera, a dietary supplement, is an inspiring narrative of resilience and excellence.

Raised in a family where both parents were chemists, Dr Kamala Sohonie inherited a passion for science. She pursued her studies in chemistry and physics at Bombay University, emerging as the top student in her class in 1933. She then applied for an MSc degree at the IISc, headed by Nobel laureate CV Raman. Raman dismissed Kamala’s application, telling her: “I am not going to take any girls in my institute.” Undeterred, the young Kamala went all the way to Bengaluru to confront Raman. Undeterred by societal expectations for women at the time, she set her sights on IISc Bangalore

Dr Kamala Sohonie's contribution to science extended beyond breaking gender barriers. Her landmark work focused on developing an affordable dietary supplement known as Neera, derived from palm nectar. This nutritious drink, rich in Vitamin C and essential nutrients, aimed to address malnutrition among children and pregnant women in India.

Dr Kamala Sohonie's contributions did not go unnoticed. She became the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay, showcasing her leadership in the scientific community. Additionally, she received the prestigious Rashtrapati Award for her groundbreaking work on Neera, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in the field of nutrition and science.

In 1947, she married MV Sohonie, an actuary. The couple lived in Mumbai. She passed away on June 28, 1998.