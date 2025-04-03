She completed her higher secondary education at St.Theresa Convent and a government school in Neyyattinkara. Later, she moved to Thiruvananthapuram for further studies, earning a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Barton Hill Engineering College.

This B.Tech graduate from Kerala University achieved a remarkable feat by securing the All-India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2012. This was her fourth attempt. At the time, she was training as a probationer in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and was undergoing training in Faridabad, Haryana. Hailing from Neyyattinkara, a small town in Kerala, she cleared the exam with Economics and Malayalam Literature as her optional subjects. Notably, she had declined a job offer from HCL Technologies to pursue her IAS dream.

Born on November 21, 1985, into a humble family, Haritha V Kumar was a bright child and aspired to join the civil services since childhood. Her father, Vijaya Kumar, works as a contractor for the Kerala Water Authorities, while her mother, Chitra, is a homemaker. Haritha also has twin brothers, Sadrarsh and Satheerth. She completed her higher secondary education at St.Theresa Convent and a government school in Neyyattinkara. Later, she moved to Thiruvananthapuram for further studies, earning a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Barton Hill Engineering College.

Haritha made her first UPSC attempt in 2009, clearing the preliminaries but not the mains. Undeterred, she tried again, securing an excellent rank (179) that made her eligible for IPS and IRS. She opted for IRS but continued to strive for a better rank. After a disappointing third attempt (rank 294), Haritha considered giving up, but her parents' motivation and support encouraged her to persist. And finally, she cleared IAS in the fourth attempt with first rank, becoming the first woman from her state to do so. She was 27 at the time. She is currently in charge of the Women and Child Development Department in Kerala.

Apart from her academic achievements, Haritha V Kumar is a talented artist, trained in Carnatic music and classical dance. She has showcased her skills in various school and college events. In 2022, Haritha made her singing debut in a Malayalam film, Karuna, directed by Roopesh. She lent her voice to a song composed by Mohan Sithara in Hindustani raga Shyam Kalyan, which was recorded at a studio in Thrissur.