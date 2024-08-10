Twitter
Meet favourite student of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, she is an IAS officer posted at…

From a young age, Divya exhibited an unyielding dedication to her studies. Her academic prowess was evident during her time at Navodaya Vidyalaya, where she laid the foundation for her future achievements

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

In the quiet corridors of Drishti IAS Coaching, whispers of an extraordinary student echo—a student who defied the odds to become an IAS officer at just 23. But who is this enigmatic figure that has captured the admiration of the renowned Dr. Vikas Divyakirti? The answer lies in the inspiring journey of Divya Tanwar, a young woman from a modest background who turned every challenge into an opportunity.

Divya Tanwar, a name now synonymous with determination and success, hails from Nimbi village in Haryana's Mahendragarh district. Born into a modest family, Divya faced unimaginable challenges from a young age. Her father passed away, leaving the family in dire financial straits. Her mother, Babita Tanwar, took on the dual role of provider and caregiver, even working as a labourer to ensure her daughter's education was not interrupted.

From a young age, Divya exhibited an unyielding dedication to her studies. Her academic prowess was evident during her time at Navodaya Vidyalaya, where she laid the foundation for her future achievements. After completing her B.Sc. from Government Women’s College, Mahendragarh, Divya set her sights on the UPSC Civil Services Examination, a challenge that few dare to take on, let alone conquer.

In 2021, at just 21 years old, Divya made her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 438. This remarkable achievement made her one of the youngest IPS officers in the country. But for Divya, the journey was far from over. Unsatisfied with merely becoming an IPS officer, she appeared for the examination again the following year, determined to achieve her ultimate goal.

Her second attempt proved even more successful, as she secured an outstanding AIR of 105, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer at the age of 23 posted at Manipur Cadre. Divya’s success story is a shining example of resilience, hard work, and the belief that no dream is too big if pursued with steady determination.

Today, Divya Tanwar stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, not just to her peers, but to the entire nation.

