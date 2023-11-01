Meet farmer's son who quit social media, prepared for UPSC from village, bagged AIR...

Utkarsh, a native of Amargaon, Bihar, completed his class 12 education and earned a B.Tech degree in mechanical engineering. This is the success story of Utkarsh Gaurav, a farmer's son who persevered despite all the odds to pass the UPSC.

To succeed in exams, many UPSC candidates from low-income families must overcome numerous obstacles, including poverty and social pressure. The UPSC civil service exam, one of the hardest in India, leads to numerous respectable government jobs, including IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. This is the success story of Utkarsh Gaurav, a farmer's son who persevered despite all the odds to pass the UPSC.

Who is Utkarsh Gaurav?

Utkarsh, a native of Amargaon, Bihar, completed his class 12 education and earned a B.Tech degree in mechanical engineering. Not long after graduating, Utkarsh began getting ready for a government job. While his mother is a homemaker, Utkarsh's father works as a farmer. After earning his B.Tech in 2018, he relocated there to enroll in UPSC coaching in Delhi.

Unfortunately, he did not pass the UP SSC exams after enrolling in coaching. He was forced to return to his hometown during the COVID-19-induced lockdown due to the pandemic outbreak. Utkarsh had to deal with social pressure in his hometown for not pursuing his career. He then made the decision to study for the test from his village, which enabled him to reduce his living expenses in Delhi.

Utkarsh's perseverance paid off in 2022 when he achieved an amazing AIR 709 in the UP CSE exam. He had cut off his social media presence in order to secure a government job. He used to use YouTube to get ready for the UPSC exam while he was living in the village.