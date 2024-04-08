Twitter
Meet ex-engineer, CAT topper, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, secured AIR...



Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

(Image source: Instagram)
Despite several obstacles and challenges, a large number of applicants pass the UPSC Civil Services exam each year. The UPSC is regarded as the most difficult recruitment test globally. For years, people prepare for the exam. There are even instances where candidates have successfully passed the IAS/IPS exam by studying in addition to their jobs.

One such motivational tale is IAS Neha Bhosle's journey to success in the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Bhosle is a real inspiration and motivator because of her accomplishments and her desire to be the best at everything she does. 

Neha Bhosle was born and raised in Mumbai. She was always a motivated learner and chose to major in science in her eleventh and twelfth grades before attending Mumbai University to get her engineering degree.

After completing her engineering degree, she achieved a 99.36 percentile on the CAT and secured a spot at the esteemed IIM Lucknow to pursue an MBA. Bhosle spent three years working for an Indian conglomerate following his MBA. 

Neha began to become interested in passing the UPSC CSE while she was employed. She then began getting ready for the UPSC exam. 

While employed full-time by a company, she took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2017. On her first try, she was unable to pass the IAS exam. She was unfazed by failure and resolved to put in more effort to pass the test. 

She chose in 2017 to resign from her work in order to focus entirely on her education following the first instance. In 2019, Neha achieved an All India rank (AIR) of 15 on her third attempt at the UPSC CSE. As of a recent update, Neha is currently posted at  District Nanded, Government of Maharashtra.

