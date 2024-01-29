Meet student who got 75% in Class 10, secured record-breaking job package; not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Aditya was not always a bright student. He got only 75% in Class 10. But he decided to improve through determination and persistence and managed to score 96% in Class 12.





Whenever a student gets a whopping salary package, we start assuming that he is from IITs and IIMs. However, surprisingly, a student from the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) has been given the highest-ever salary package in the placement session organised recently.

The M.Tech final year student Aditya Singh’s record-breaking package led NIT-W to beat the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad in terms of the highest-paying job offers secured by students. Surprisingly, this is the first time that NIT-W managed to outperform IIT-H. Singh was hired for a package worth Rs 88 lakh annually by Microsoft. Contrastingly, the highest package offered to MTech students from IIT Hyderabad was Rs 63.8 lakh per year, as per a Times of India report published earlier.

The Computer Science student Aditya, in an interview he asserted that it was his last chance at campus placement after he had been unsuccessful numerous times. He added, “The hiring process had three rounds and he was the only candidate selected by the firm after clearing all of them.”

A job offer with a package worth Rs 88 lakh package is even a shocker for Aditya as he would have been satisfied with an offer of around Rs 20-30 lakh per annum.

However, Aditya was not always a bright student. He got only 75% in Class 10. But he decided to improve through determination and persistence and managed to score 96% in Class 12.

While, Aditya’s brother studied at IIIT Allahabad student and assisted him in sharpening his coding skills during lockdown. Aditya’s father is a lawyer. Aditya said that he is lucky that a chance came to the campus and he made it through.