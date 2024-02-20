Meet engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer in 2nd attempt, a social media star with…

Some people change their careers in between, but this doesn’t signify that they are confused instead it reiterates that they are willing and open to take risks and move out of their comfort zone to achieve. One such inspiring story is of IPS Anshika Verma, a former engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching.

Belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Anshika pursued her primary education in Noida. Thereafter, she attended Galgotia College, Noida, where she received a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2018.

She began her preparations for the UPSC civil services examination in Prayagraj in 2019, where she devoted all her time to her studies. With unwavering efforts and dedication, Anshika successfully secured All India Rank 136 on her second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam in 2020, without any coaching.

A significant role in her success was played by her supportive family, which includes her father who is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL) and her mother, a housewife.

She is a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer of the 2021 batch. Currently, she is posted as an ACP (assistant commissioner of police) of Gorakhpur.

Besides her profession, she is popular for her massive social media presence as she possesses around 257K Instagram followers. Her official Instagram handle is @anshikaverma.ips.







