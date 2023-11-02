Headlines

Meet engineer who bagged AIR 67 in UPSC without coaching; her exam score was...

Odisha native Kasturi Panda scored 67th on the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE). She received a total score of 1006 points—822 in the written exam—for passing the Civil Services Exam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

Aspirants to the UPSC from all walks of life study with perseverance and determination for one of India's most difficult exams. Even with careful preparation and persistent work, very few people succeed on the test. Many engage in coaching programmes, but some learn via independent study.

Applicants might find inspiration from the success stories of last year's top achievers. Among these top contenders is IAS Kasturi Panda, who achieved an outstanding 67 AIR on her second attempt.

 Who is IAS Kasturi Panda?

Odisha native Kasturi Panda scored 67th on the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE). She received a total score of 1006 points—822 in the written exam—for passing the Civil Services Exam. She made it to the IAS officer position on her second attempt without any coaching.

She got her B.Tech degree in computer science from NIT Rourkela. Kasturi claims that she was capable of obtaining the interview on her very first try. She did, however, face rejection at the interview stage. She did, however, keep working on her areas of weakness and retook the UPSC test, passing this time.

According to Kasturi Panda, the whole UPSC curriculum should be covered using the smart study methodology. She advises preparing for the UPSC by reading fundamental stuff. She studied in the same manner. She looked over grade nine through twelve texts.

Kasturi Panda stayed at home and solved many test questions. She concentrated on studying for her own test. It is advised that UPSC candidates concentrate on their own practise exams. Before the 2020 preliminary, Kasturi claims to have given 50 subject-specific and 50 full-length exams.

However, during the 2022 attempt, only about thirty full-length exams were given. She also updated the previous practise test. She performed highly and advanced over the cutoff in both of her attempts. Her goal used to be to finish 90–94 questions in two hours for a score of 100 or above.

