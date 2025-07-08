Meet engineer turned IAS, who once worked as IFoS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., he is currently posted in...

He completed his schooling and then pursued mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Civil Services Exam, one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, only a handful of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. One such inspiring story is of IAS Prateek Jain, who cracked the UPSC exam in 2nd attempt.

Who is IAS Prateek Jain?

Prateek Jain, a 2018-batch IAS officer, has been making waves with his remarkable journey. Hailing from Ajmer, Rajasthan, Prateek's educational background is impressive. He completed his schooling and then pursued mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani. He further enhanced his knowledge by studying biological sciences and later earned a master's degree in public management from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020.

How was IAS Prateek Jain's UPSC journey?

Prateek's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not a cakewalk. He first attempted the UPSC exam in 2016 and cleared both the prelims and mains but didn't make it to the final list. However, he achieved All India Rank 3 in the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) exam the same year. Undeterred, Prateek focused on his dream of becoming an IAS officer and attempted the UPSC exam again in 2017. He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 86 and successfully realized his dream.

IAS Prateek Jain's first posting

After completing his IAS training, Prateek's first posting was as Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Haridwar. He then served as Deputy Collector in Nainital. Currently, he is working as the District Magistrate (DM) of Rudraprayag.

IAS Prateek Jain's personal life

Prateek Jain is married to Akshita Agarwal, a distinguished officer who secured All India Rank 3 in the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) exam in 2016. Together, they form a remarkable duo dedicated to public service

Where IAS Prateek Jain is currently posted?

Currently IAS Prateek Jain is serving as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Prateek's professional roles include a tenure as Deputy Collector of the Haridwar district from December 2019 to August 2020, followed by his current position as CDO Haridwar. He also served as Deputy Collector and SDM in the Nainital district for nearly two years.