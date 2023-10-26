Headlines

Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC in 2016, resigned as Deputy Collector after 6 years due to...

The state government accepted the resignation of Ms Bangre, who was posted as Dy Collector in Chhatarpur district on October 23.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

A former Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, has been in the news for quite some time now. In June 2023, SDM Bangre resigned from her post, reportedly because she was denied a holiday she had requested. Her resignation was finally accepted recently by the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Nisha Bangre is now aiming to contest the forthcoming state assembly elections from Congress but since the ticket has already been given to someone else. 

Bangre on Wednesday told ANI, "I will definitely contest the election. I want to be a part of democracy - becoming an MLA is a part of it. I will definitely file my nomination."

When questioned about the political motive behind her resignation from the civil service Ms Bangre said she had already specified her reasons for leaving.

"I had already explained in detail that at the time of my resignation, I was not granted permission to participate in the inauguration of my house. After that when I found out in these two-three months, I came to know that all this is happening due to political action. I always want a good system to be maintained in this country. The systems are made by the officers and our public representatives," added.

Nisha Bangre hails from Balaghat district in MP and completed engineering from 2010 to 2014. She has also worked in a multination company in Gurugram post engineering degree and then when she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. In 2016 Nisha cleared the UPSC exam. In 2017, she was posted as a DSP in Madhya Pradesh. 

(with inputs from ANI)

