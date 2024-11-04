Sanjita Mohapatra, hailing from Rourkela, Odisha, has always been passionate about learning. After completing her schooling in Odisha, she pursued mechanical engineering at IIT Kanpur. With a clear vision of becoming an IAS officer.

Achieving success, especially in one of India’s toughest exams, requires relentless consistency and determination. Often, multiple failures come before one finally reaches their goal, making perseverance a key ingredient in the journey. Sanjita Mohapatra’s story is a powerful example of this: as an engineer-turned-IAS officer, she overcame numerous obstacles to fulfill her ambitions.

Who is IAS Sanjita Mohapatra?

Sanjita Mohapatra, hailing from Rourkela, Odisha, has always been passionate about learning. After completing her schooling in Odisha, she pursued mechanical engineering at IIT Kanpur. With a clear vision of becoming an IAS officer, she began preparing for the UPSC exam right after her degree.

Clearing UPSC Without Coaching

Her journey was not without setbacks. In her first three attempts, she was unable to clear the UPSC Prelims, which was a major disappointment. She decided to join a corporate job, continuing to prepare for the exam while working, but still did not pass on her fourth attempt. Remarkably, Sanjita pursued her UPSC preparation without enrolling in any coaching classes, relying instead on online resources. Before her fifth attempt, she left her job to dedicate herself entirely to her studies.

During this phase, Sanjita got married, but her in-laws offered unwavering support for her goal of becoming a government officer. With their encouragement, she achieved success on her fifth attempt in 2019, securing an impressive rank of 10th. Her husband, Biswa Ranjan Mundari, a manager at the Reserve Bank of India, supported her every step of the way. Sanjita focused extensively on NCERT books, newspapers, and digital resources, which ultimately helped her reach her goal.

Her journey underscores the power of resilience, showing that with dedication and the right support, even the toughest challenges can be overcome.