Meet engineer, daughter of IPS officer, who cracked UPSC to become IAS in 2nd try without coaching; she is married to…

Anupama hails from Delhi, where she completed her schooling and then graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Some people change their careers in between, but this doesn’t signify that they are confused instead they are willing to take risks in their life to realise their dreams.

One such inspiring story is of an IAS officer from the 2018 batch Anupama Anjali.

Anupama hails from Delhi, where she completed her schooling and then graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Her father is an IPS officer and has worked for the government for 37 years.

She began preparing for UPSC after graduating. During the UPSC test preparation, his father helped her immensely. On her first try, she failed. However, she persisted and cracked it on her second attempt in 2017, with a rank of 386 and became an IAS officer.

She was allocated the Andhra Pradesh Cadre after completing his training at LBSNAA. Her first deployment was as a Joint Collector in the Andhra Pradesh district of Guntur.

In 2023, Anupama married Harshit Kumar, an IAS officer from the 2020 batch. After marriage, Anupama was transferred to the Haryana cadre and is currently the ADC in Bhiwani at the moment.