Meet Edward Nathan Varghese, 21-year-old engineer who landed highest package of Rs 2.5 crore in IIT Hyderabad's history, offer came from..., he belongs to...

The placement season started on a high note as IIT Hyderabad offered a Rs 2.5 crore package, breaking the institute's previous record of Rs 1 crore set in 2017. Edward Nathan Varghese, a 21-year-old final year computer science student, bagged the offer from the only company he interviewed for.

Who is Edward Nathan Varghese?

Edward landed the highest package in the history of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, he completed his schooling in Bengaluru from Class 7 onwards. Over the years, he built his confidence with hard work and also ranked among the top 100 coders in competitive programming. He is being offered a hefty salary package from Netherland-based trade firm, Optiver. Varghese underwent two weeks of training in the company, followed by a six-week project designed to test both technical depth and decision-making under pressure. Of the two IITH students selected for the internship, he was the only one to receive a PPO. Both his parents are engineers, too.

Varghese will join Optiver as a software engineer at its Netherlands office from July. His entry point into the firm was a two-month summer internship, which he converted into a pre-placement offer.

Another computer science student from the same institute landed a Rs 1.1 crore offer, adding to the excitement.



IIT Hyderabad placement



Meanwhile, IIT Hyderabad's placement metrics have witnessed a significant jump over the years. The average annual compensation has reportedly risen by 75% from Rs 20.8 lakh in 2024 to Rs 36.2 lakh in 2025. In the first phase, students secured 24 international offers. For postgraduate students, 196 out of 650 have been placed with an average package of Rs 22 lakh. At the undergraduate level, 62% of 487 students received job offers.