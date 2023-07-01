Search icon
Meet Dwibesh Nath, Odisha man who got into IIM Ahmedabad after 9 failed attempts; here's how

After nine failed attempts, an Odisha man received acceptance to IIM Ahmedabad, demonstrating the importance of persistence in achieving success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Failure and hurdles are common on the road to success, but only those who can learn from them may succeed. After nine failed attempts, an Odisha man received acceptance to IIM Ahmedabad, demonstrating the importance of persistence in achieving success.

A 33-year-old man from Odisha has proved that patience and dedication paid off as he got accepted to the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on his tenth try. Dwibesh Nath, a 33-year-old man, tried the Common Admission Test (CAT) four times in a bid to get a place in a top business school, but he was rejected each time.

He further made six GMAT attempts in the hope to get accepted into a prestigious institution. On his sixth attempt, he was successful in getting a spot in the management institute. Nath got his first CAT test during his last year of engineering (2014). He eventually obtained respectable scores, but his first grade was insufficient to get him into a top school like IIM-A.

According to Nath, he took the position after obtaining a campus offer from a prominent company, Times of India reported.  Nath was given his first job after earning a bachelor's degree in engineering. He remained committed to achieving his objectives after beginning work, and after nine attempts without success, he was finally able to join IIM-A.

Realising that he might not be accepted into any reputed MBA institutions with the CAT, Nath decided to go with the challenging option and sign up for the GMAT.  Prior to accepting his latest role with Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nath, according to his LinkedIn page, worked for more than ten years for Maruti Suzuki. He also contributed to the establishment of an NGO with roots in Jharkhand.

READ | Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma who cracked UPSC twice; helped elderly woman get electricity in viral 'Swades moment'

 

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
First-image
IBPS Clerk 2023 notification: Application process begins at ibps.in, check last date and how to apply
