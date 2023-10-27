Meet DU graduate with over Rs 9 crore salary package, former CFO of Airtel, working at Infosys as…

As per the compensation analytics firm Economic Research Institute, his total compensation in 2022 was over Rs 9 crore. His annual remuneration increased by 37 percent in fiscal 2022 as compared to fiscal 2021.

Infosys is currently the second biggest tech company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 580000 crore. Founded by Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani and other engineers in 1981, Infosys has a really long legacy and over the years, the IT giant has been under several leaderships. Currently it is being led by IIT alumnus Salil Parekh who is serving as CEO and Managing Director, but the financial decisions of the company are in hands of a Chartered Accountant and a Delhi University (DU) graduate. The commerce graduate we are talking about steered the company through the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the compensation analytics firm Economic Research Institute, his total compensation in 2022 was over Rs 9 crore. His annual remuneration increased by 37 percent in fiscal 2022 as compared to fiscal 2021. The person we are talking about is Nilanjan Roy who is CFO of Infosys.

With extensive experience, Nilanjan Roy joined Infosys in 2019. He previously served as the Global Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Airtel Ltd. and held various leadership positions. Prior to that, he worked with Unilever in their operations across India, Europe, and the US.

As an established finance leader, Nilanjan has extensive and rich global experience, including shareholder value creation, ESG and corporate governance, treasury and funding, M&A, investor relations, taxation, financial accounting, and reporting. Nilanjan has a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) from Delhi University and is a Chartered Accountant.