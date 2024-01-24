Twitter
Meet man who cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, resigned after a year due to...

Despite specialising in UPSC subjects, his teachings extend beyond academic realms, delving into philosophy, ethics, and values that resonate with a broader audience.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, a distinguished professor and author, holds a prominent position as one of the most revered educators in the country. Despite specialising in UPSC subjects, his teachings extend beyond academic realms, delving into philosophy, ethics, and values that resonate with a broader audience.

Instagram boasts several dedicated pages featuring short clips of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's lectures. One particularly popular fan page, with over 60,000 followers, attests to the widespread admiration he commands. Additionally, his personal YouTube channel boasts 2.95 million subscribers, and his coaching center, Drishti IAS, enjoys a subscriber base exceeding 11 million.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti's early life

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana, into a middle-class family, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's father was a renowned Hindi literature professor at Maharishi Dayanand University, while his mother served as a PGT teacher in Bhiwani. Vikas Divyakirti has two elder brothers – one a software engineer in the US and the other a DIG at the CBI.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti pursued his schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Haryana's Bhiwani district. For his undergraduate studies, he enrolled in Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College, earning a BA in Hindi. Furthering his academic pursuits, he attained postgraduate degrees in English and Hindi, along with MA, MPhil, and PhD qualifications. This robust educational foundation positions him as one of the highly qualified professors for UPSC exams in India.

Post his educational journey, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti commenced his teaching career at Delhi University. Simultaneously, influenced by familial expectations, he began preparing for UPSC exams, ultimately securing an impressive AIR 384 in 1996. After briefly working in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to follow his passion for teaching, founding the Drishti IAS coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 1999.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti also played himself in the 2023 film '12th Fail,' starring Vikrant Massey. The film showcased the struggles and triumphs of UPSC candidates.

