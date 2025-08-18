Meet woman who left her medical career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam while working 12-hour night shift, her AIR was..., currently posted in...

Despite her medical background, she faced significant challenges in preparing for the UPSC exam, as many subjects were new to her. However, she persevered and worked twice as hard to master the concepts. Check here to know why Dr Anjali Garg left her medical career.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but across the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. One such inpiring story is of Anjali Garg, who first cleared NEET exam to become doctor, then cracked UPSC exam in her 2nd attempt to become IAS officer. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Anjali Garg?

Dr Anjali Garg's story is an inspiration to many, showcasing her determination and perseverance in achieving her goals. Born on September 14, 1996, in Chandigarh, Dr. Garg comes from a business family with no prior background in civil services. However, she carved her own path and achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Anjali Garg's early life and education

Anjali's academic journey began in Chandigarh, where she completed her 10th and 12th grades from a local school. She excelled in her studies, scoring 10 CGPA in her 10th board exams and 96% marks in her 12th-grade exams in the medical stream. After clearing the NEET exam, she pursued her MBBS degree from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Also Read: After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

Why Dr Anjali Garg decided to leave her medicine career?

During her medical studies, Dr Anjali Garg realised that the facilities for good healthcare were lacking in many parts of the country. This realisation sparked her interest in civil services, and she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. Despite her medical background, she faced significant challenges in preparing for the exam, as many subjects were new to her. However, she persevered and worked twice as hard to master the concepts.

Dr Anjali Garg's UPSC Journey

Anjali faced numerous challenges during her preparation for the UPSC exam. She had to balance her 12-hour night shifts at Safdarjung Hospital with her exam preparation. Despite the long hours and lack of sleep, she managed to study during her breaks and attended coaching sessions. Her health also suffered, with joint pain and illness, but she persevered and ultimately succeeded.

Her first attempt at the UPSC exam was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when her parents contracted the virus and the exam was postponed. Although she didn't succeed in her first attempt, she didn't give up. In her second attempt in 2022, she secured the 79th rank and became an IAS officer. Her dedication and hard work paid off, and she scored 134 marks in the UPSC exam, emerging as the medical science topper.

Where IAS Anjali Garg is currently posted?

Dr Anjali Garg is currently serving as Assistant Commissioner (UT) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Her journey from a medical intern to an IAS officer is a testament to her hard work and determination. She is an inspiration to many young aspirants, showing that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.