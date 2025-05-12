There are numerous highly-competitive entrance examinations conducted annually in India. And to crack even one of them in a lifetime is considered a huge feat. But to crack several such exams, one after the other, is a rare thing that only the most determined students can achieve.

There are numerous highly-competitive entrance examinations conducted annually in India. And to crack even one of them in a lifetime is considered a huge feat. But to crack several such exams, one after the other, is a rare thing that only the most determined students can achieve. One such achiever is Dr. Anjali Garg, who studied at a stretch despite working grueling hours at a government hospital. This is her story.

Completed MBBS from top college

A native of Chandigarh, Dr. Anjali was born in 1996 into a business family. She completed her Class 10th and 12th from a school in the same city. She scored an impressive 96% marks in her 12th Standard exams. After that, she cleared the medical entrance exam NEET and completed her MBBS degree from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in capital city Delhi. She began preparing for the UPSC exam while also working hospital night shifts.

Cleared UPSC in second attempt

Coming from a medical background, Anjali faced several challenges since many subjects in the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) were entirely new to her.

Due to these challenges, she had to face failure in her first attempt. However, with her commitment and hard work, Anjali secured a high all-India rank of 79 in her second attempt, becoming an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She was then posted as Assistant Commissioner (UT) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.