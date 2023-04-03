Search icon
Meet Dr Abdul Karim, world’s most educated man with 5 PhD, speaks 18 languages

Dr Abdul Karim went to Independence Primary and Secondary School in Freetown, Sierra Leone before going to the US to become a naturalized citizen of the US.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Meet Dr Abdul Karim, world’s most educated man with 5 PhD, speaks 18 languages
Dr Abdul Karim is world’s most educated man

Sierra Leone’s Dr. Abdul Karim Bangura is considered as the world’s most educated man. Dr. Abdul Karim Bangura, who is an author, academic administrator, researcher and scientist holds a B.A. in International Studies, an M.A. in International Affairs, an M.S. in Linguistics, a Ph.D. in Political Science, a Ph.D. in Development Economics, a Ph.D. in Linguistics, a Ph.D. in Computer Science, and a Ph.D. in Mathematics. Dr. Abdul Karim has authored and/or edited 35 books and more than 250 scholarly articles. Dr Abdul Karim can speak 18 languages: English, Temne, Mende, Krio, Fula, Kono, Limba, Sherbro, Kiswahili, Spanish, Italian, French, Arabic, Hebrew, German, and Swedish.

Dr. Abdul Karim was born on August 26, 1953, in Bo, Southern Province of Sierra Leone. His father Alie Kunda Bangura was a scion of the Bangura Chiefs of Port Loko, Northern Sierra Leone. Dr Bangura’s father was an engineer. Dr. Abdul Karim had once said in an interview that he is deeply inspired by his father. “My late father inspires my writing, as he taught me to always fight against injustice and tyranny and to promote the cause of the oppressed, depressed, repressed, and suppressed,” he had said.

Dr Abdul Karim went to Independence Primary and Secondary School in Freetown, Sierra Leone before going to the US to become a naturalized citizen of the US. In the US, Dr Abdul Karim received an Associate degree from Northern Virginia Community College in 1978. In 1982, he earned a Bachelor’s and a Master’s of Arts by American University, Washington, D.C., United States. In 1983, he was awarded a Master of Science degree by Stockholm University in Stockholm, Sweden.

Dr. Abdul Karim Bangura got a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Howard University, a Master of Science in Linguistics from Georgetown University, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Sciences from the University of Maryland, a Diploma in computer programming from Foley-Belsaw Institute, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Development Economics, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Computer Science from Columbus University, New Orleans and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Mathematics.

