Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Dr Akshita Gupta hails from Chandigarh and her father Pawan Gupta is a Principal at Senior Secondary School in Panchkula. Her mother Meena Gupta is a lecturer of Mathematics at a Government Senior Secondary School.

UPSC and medicine are two prestigious professions in India, but not everyone can join them. One inspiring person became both doctor and IAS, we are talking about Akshita Gupta.

She began preparing for UPSC exam in the third year of college. Then, Akshita worked as a doctor in a hospital while she was preparing for the exam. She did 14 hours shift in hospital and used to study for UPSC exam in the 15 minutes break. She cleared UPSC exam in her first attempt in 2020 and got All India Rank of 69.

She followed a holistic strategy and focused on topics in which she was weak. “I took all my medicine books and tore off pages related to the UPSC syllabus. It was painful to tear off my books, but it was for the good. I took all the pages, stapled them and made chapters so that I didn’t have to make notes for everything. In this way, I prepared for the medical science optional,” she said in an interview.

Moreover, Dr Akshita Gupta is very active on social media. She has a Twitter handle called @akshitaguptaIAS and an Instagram handle @14akshita. She has over 18k followers on Twitter and 24k followers on Instagram.