Education

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC in 1st try, she is a social media star, married to an IAS, she is posted....

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC in 1st try, she is a social media star, married to an IAS, she is posted....
Medicine and civil service, are too prestigious professions in India and only a few chosen people get the chance to be a part of them. But, some talented people become both of them through their relentless hard work, persistence and perseverance. One such inspiring success story is of IPS Navjot Simi, a doctor turned IPS officer.

She was born on 21st December 1987 in Gurdaspur, Punjab. She did her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. She started as a dentist and worked for some time before deciding to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Navjot then took coaching from a renowned institute in Delhi and cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt with a rank of 735. She was allotted the IPS service and the Bihar cadre. She is presently posted as the DSP of Patna.

As an IPS officer, she has successfully prevented crime, protected women and children, and ensured social welfare. She is also popular on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter and has lakhs of followers.

She underlined the importance of dedication and motivation as reason for success in the exam. She asserted one should have a clear vision of why they want to join the civil services and what they want to do through it.

Navjot is married to IAS Tushar Singla, who is also from Punjab and cleared the UPSC exam in 2015 with an all-India rank of 86. He is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Banka in Bihar.

 

