Education

Meet doctor who left medical practice to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her rank was…

We are talking about IAS officer Mudra Gairola, an IPS turned IAS officer who quit her medical career to fulfil her father's dream.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Meet doctor who left medical practice to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her rank was…
The UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. Annually, lakhs of candidates attempt to become an IAS officer and work hard for it. And, some people have tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage.

We are talking about Mudra Gairola, an IPS turned IAS officer who quit her medical career to fulfil her father's dream.

Mudra belongs to Karnprayag in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. She has been a topper since childhood and secured 96% marks in the 10th and 97% marks in the 12th board exams. She was also felicitated in school by Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer.

Later, she did her BDS i.e. Bachelor of Dental Surgery course in a medical college in Mumbai and won a gold medal during graduation. 

Thereafter, she moved to Delhi and pursued MDS but her father always dreamt of her becoming an IAS officer. He took the UPSC exam in 1973, but failed to crack it. 

To achieve her father's dreamwish, Mudra Gairola quit MDS in between and started preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2018, she gave the UPSC Civil Services exam for the first time, but failed. She couldn’t crack in the next two attempts either. Then in 2021, she eventually passed UPSC with 165th rank and became an IPS officer. 

However, she was fixated on IAS dream, so in 2022, she finally cracked UPSC with 53rd rank and became IAS in the 5th attempt.

 
