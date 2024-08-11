Meet doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam in 1st attempt, became IAS without coaching, she is married to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

Where is Bangladesh's St. Martin Island that ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accused US of trying to control?

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

10 amazing images of stars captured by NASA

10 amazing images of stars captured by NASA

9 must-watch films for broken hearts

9 must-watch films for broken hearts

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

HomeEducation

Education

Meet doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam in 1st attempt, became IAS without coaching, she is married to…

One such inspiring success story is of IAS Saloni Sidana. She hails from Jalalabad, Punjab and did MBBS from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College in 2012 and became a doctor.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Meet doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam in 1st attempt, became IAS without coaching, she is married to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Medicine is regarded as a noble profession and numerous students aspire to be part of it, however, there are few rare people who are brave enough to leave their stable careers to become IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. 

One such inspiring success story is of IAS Saloni Sidana. She hails from Jalalabad, Punjab and did MBBS from Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College in 2012 and became a doctor. 

Later, she dreamt of going to a foreign for higher education. 

However, she then chose to stay in India after her father advised her to choose UPSC. She then cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt with AIR 74. She was also in the limelight after she got married to IAS Ashish Vashishta. 

While revealing her reasons to become an civil servant, she said in an interview, "I still value the occupation of a doctor. Working with people is a shared responsibility between civil servants and doctors. Being a doctor let me interact directly with people, which is something you can continue to do when you join the public service, unlike a lot of other occupations where you work at a desk."

"Additionally, UPSC enables you to increase the scope of your knowledge. I would not have studied geography, civics, or economics if I had only been a doctor. I learned a great deal about my nation during the preparation process," the 35-year-old added.

Presently, Saloni is posted as the district collector of Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

    Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

    The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

    The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

    Harish Salve set to represent Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification case; fought cases for Tata, Salman Khan

    Harish Salve set to represent Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification case; fought cases for Tata, Salman Khan

    '52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

    '52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

    Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

    Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

    Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

    From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

    From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

    Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

    Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

    Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

    Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement