Education

Education

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt to become IPS officer, got married to an IAS; her AIR was…

She pursued her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. She began her career as a dentist and worked for some time before deciding to quit and prepare for the UPSC exam.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Edited by

Self-made women have the most inspiring success stories as they are the epitome of hard work, persistence and perseverance. One such inspiring success story is of IPS Navjot Simi, a doctor turned IPS officer.

She was born on 21st December 1987 in Gurdaspur, Punjab. She pursued her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. She began her career as a dentist and worked for some time before deciding to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Navjot took coaching from a reputed institute in Delhi and cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt with a rank of 735. She was allotted the IPS service and the Bihar cadre. She is posted as the DSP of Patna.

As an IPS officer, she has been successful in preventing crime, protecting women and children, and ensuring social welfare. She is also active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter and has numerous followers.

She highlighted the importance of dedication and motivation are the key factors for success in the exam. She said that one should have a clear vision of why they want to join the civil services and what they want to accomplish through it.

Navjot is married to IAS Tushar Singla, who is also from Punjab and cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 with an all-India rank of 86. He is presently posted as the District Magistrate of Banka in Bihar.

 

 
