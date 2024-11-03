In fact, Nitin was initially denied his admit card for the Class 12 board exams because his principal was certain he would fail.

Many believe that high academic achievers in school are most suited for prestigious roles like the IAS. However, Nitin Shakya defied this notion by cracking the UPSC despite a rocky relationship with his studies in school.

In fact, Nitin was initially denied his admit card for the Class 12 board exams because his principal was certain he would fail. Yet, his determination and work ethic were unwavering. Not only did he pass, but he also scored well, which boosted his confidence and motivated him to pursue a medical career.

Nitin went on to clear the medical entrance exam, completed his MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College, and specialized in Anesthesia and Critical Care. He later worked at Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre, and Sushruta Trauma Centre. During this time, he served children in slum areas and realized that as an IAS officer, he could make an even greater impact.

Driven by this desire to serve, Nitin began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE). In his first attempt, he cleared the prelims and mains but fell short by 10 marks in the interview. He persevered through his second and third attempts, though he didn’t make it past the mains and prelims, respectively.

Despite these setbacks, Nitin’s dedication didn’t waver. On his fourth attempt in 2018, he finally cleared the UPSC exam and achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.