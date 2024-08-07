Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Dr Pradeep Gawande, an accomplished Indian Administrative (IAS) Officer, has emerged as a notable figure in public services, particularly after his marriage to fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi. Born on 9 December 1980, his journey started from a lower middle class family in the small Maharashtrian town of Latur.

His academic talents showed early on in his life, which helped him to pursue an MBBS degree at a government medical college in Aurangabad after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET). After spending his time pursuing the medical profession, he set his motive to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In 2012, he achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 478 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which led to his induction into IAS in 2013.

His career has been marked by significant contributions, particularly during his tenure as District Magistrate of Churu, Rajasthan. Gawande implemented innovative policies aimed at enhancing rural development, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare. His leadership during disaster management efforts showcased his ability to coordinate effectively and provide timely assistance to affected communities





In addition to his professional achievements, Gawande's personal life gained attention after his engagement to Tina Dabi. Who gained fame as the first woman to secure the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015, sparked public interest. Their marriage on April 22, 2022, was particularly notable as it marked Dabi's second marriage, following her divorce from fellow IAS officer Athar Khan. The couple's age difference—Gawande is 13 years older—has also been a topic of discussion, yet they have embraced their partnership with a shared commitment to public service.

He faced a controversy in 2021 related to a bribery case during his tenure as Chief Manager of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation.

He is currently posted as the joint secretary of Finance (Tax) and also serves as the Director of Rajasthan Archaeology and Museums.