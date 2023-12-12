Headlines

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who started UPSC exam preparation during COVID, got AIR...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

IAS officer GVS Pavan Datta is a resident of the Tirupati district in Tamil Nadu. His father Venkateshwarlu Annamaya is employed with LIC in the Rajapet district, while his mother S Lalita Kumari serves as a teacher at the District Council High School in Kothur. Pavan Datta's initial aspiration was to become a doctor, leading him to complete his intermediate studies at Narayana College in Hyderabad. Subsequently, he earned an MBBS degree from SV Medical College in Tirupati.

Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pavan observed effective administrative management and recognised the substantial impact an IAS officer could have, contrasting it with the role of a doctor. This realisation catalysed his decision to pursue the Civil Services Examination.

According to reports, Pavan had only a few months to prepare for the UPSC prelims. Instead of creating detailed notes, he set broad goals and began his preparation accordingly. For the mains, he prepared concise notes for current affairs. He focused on improving his speed in writing answers during mains and took coaching for the optional subject while participating in mock interviews.

Pavan mentioned that he faced several emotional breakdowns during his UPSC preparation but always managed to overcome them. He advises future UPSC aspirants to stick to the basics, not exaggerate the significance of the exam, and practice as much as possible without increasing stress.

Finally, Pavan cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 with AIR 22 and became an IAS officer.

