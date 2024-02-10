Twitter
Meet doctor who studied in private community school, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, is married to..

He began preparing for the UPSC exam while he was a resident at a hospital and dedicated 6-8 hours to studying daily.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the most difficult exams in our country. Candidates may experience disappointment even after making several tries. UPSC aspirants from different parts of India prepare with sheer focus and strategized planning to crack it. Only a few of those become successful in clearing the exam and earning the positions of IAS officer, IPS officer, and more. Today, we will tell you about IAS officer IAS Nagarjun Gowda who cracked the UPSC exam with sheer determination. 

Nagarjun Gowda hails from a small village in Karnataka. IAS officer Nagarjun Gowda had many financial difficulties, yet he never allowed them to stop him from achieving his goals. Nagarjun Gowda, an IAS official, excelled after attending a private community school in his village. 

Nagarjun Gowda, an IAS officer, cleared the medical entrance exam to gain admission to the college after completing his education. He originally intended to become a doctor, but he quickly realised that he wanted to be an IAS official. 

Nagarjun Gowda, an IAS official, began preparing for the UPSC IAS test during his tenure as a resident in a hospital. IAS officer Nagarjun Gowda cleared the UPSC exam with flying colors while juggling his IAS exam preparation with his medical responsibilities. 

In the 2018 UPSC exam, IAS officer Nagarjun Gowda achieved an impressive AIR 418. IAS Nagarjun Gowda is currently a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer. IAS Nagarjun Gowda is married to IAS Srushti Deshmukh. The popular IAS couple got married in April last year. 

IAS Srushti Deshmukh, a 2019 batch IAS officer presently assigned as SDM at Gadarwara in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, is the wife of IAS officer Nagarjun Gowda.

Both Srushti and Nagarjuna went to Mussoorie for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand. During the training, the duo met. It is said that the love story of both started here.

After over 2 years, they got engaged in August 2021. Next year in April 2022, both tied the knot. Both are now posted in Madhya Pradesh. They usually share pictures from their personal and professional lives.

