The love story of IAS Tushar Singla and IPS Navjot Simi has gone viral, much like the romances of other prominent civil servants such as IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Riya Dabi, IAS Kanishka Kataria, and IFS Apala Mishra. Yet, unlike many relationships that blossom during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), this journey started after they stepped into their respective government roles.

Both Tushar and Navjot have made their relationship inspirational, as their daily life moments are shared on social media: pictures of their wedding, their foreign travels, and many moments with family. Many have admired their journey, beginning from acquaintances to being life partners. He was an engineer, and she a doctor; they are modern love in the public service domain.

Tushar, who is senior to Navjot in IAS, was the first to reach out after hearing that she had been selected for IPS. Casual interactions gradually blossomed into a deep friendship, and eventually, love. The first meeting took place in a restaurant in Patna over a simple dinner of soup and a main course where they decided to share their lives together.

The demands of government service left very little room for elaborate wedding planning. Navjot traveled to Tushar's office in West Bengal on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. They had a simple but heartfelt registered marriage in the presence of a few close friends. Later, they also held a traditional ceremony at a temple. Their wedding photos, shared on social media, garnered widespread admiration and highlighted their commitment to each other despite their busy lives.

Dr. Navjot Simi, a native of Gurdaspur, Punjab, had done BDS from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital. But she felt that was not her calling, so she prepared for the UPSC exam. She could not make it in the first attempt in 2016 but was successful in 2017, when she got the 735th rank and became an IPS officer. Now, she is waiting for her next posting. Recently, she has also returned from maternity leave.

Tushar Singla, a native of Barnala, Punjab, graduated with a B.Tech degree from IIT Delhi. He cleared the UPSC examination in 2014 with an all-India rank of 86 and joined the civil service as an IAS officer in 2015. Initially, Tushar was allotted the West Bengal cadre, but he shifted to the Bihar cadre after marriage and is currently working as the District Magistrate of Begusarai, Bihar.

Theirs is the love that endures together with professional pursuits, inspiring many others to pursue personal ambitions amidst the demands of public service.