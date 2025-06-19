Meet IAS Divya Tanwar, who cracked UPSC exam at the age of 21 in her first attempt, became youngest female IPS. She again appeared, and secured good AIR and an IAS position at the age of 23.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. Many dreams of becoming an IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS officer, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations, as it requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. At times of failures, aspirants go through lot of emotions, however few UPSC success stories keep motivations high. Today, we'll look into the story of IAS Divya Tanwar, who cracked UPSC exam at the age of 21 in her first attempt, became youngest female IPS. She again appeared, and secured good AIR and an IAS position at the age of 23.

Meet Divya Tanwar

Divya Tanwar, hails from a small village named Nimbi in Haryana. She was born in 1996, and belonged to a poor family. Her family faced financial challenges after her father's untimely death in 2011. Divya was just 15 years old. Her mother, Babita Tanwar, worked as a laborer to support education of Divya and her three siblings. Divya Tanwar studied at Navodaya Vidyalaya. She pursued her graduation in Science from a government college in Mahendragarh. She wanted to excel in education to secure a good future for her family. After her graduation, she started her preparation for UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Her UPSC journey

Divya Tanwar was hard working and was very determined to crack UPSC. She started self study by using online resources and mock test. However, she had very limited resources. Without coaching, she prepared for the toughest examinations all by herself. At the age of 21, she cracked UPSC in her first attempt in 2021. She secured the 438th rank and became the youngest woman IPS officer in the country. However, she secured an IPS rank. However, he aimed higher, and cracked UPSC again in 2022, and became an IAS officer. She secured the 105th rank. As per her marksheet, Divya scored 834 marks in the written examination and 160 marks in the personality test. Her overall score was 994 marks. Currently, she is serving as an IAS officer in the Manipur cadre.