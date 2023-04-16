Search icon
Meet Divya Tanwar, IPS officer, social media star, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

UPSC success story: IPS Divya Tanwar cleared the UPSC civil services exam at the age of 21 in her first attempt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

UPSC success story: The UPSC Civil Services exam is no doubt one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants applied for the UPSC CSE every year to become IAS, IPS and IFS. However, only a few candidates get success in clearing this high-profile exam by doing hard work and studying religiously.

Some aspirants go to big cities like Delhi to prepare for the exam, however, there are numerous examples of people who did not join coaching and cracked the exam by self-studying. There are some of them who reach this destination facing all the difficulties in their life.

One such person is IPS Divya Tanwar. Who is IPS Divya Tanwar? She is a 2021 batch IPS officer. She cracked Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2021 with All India Rank (AIR) 438. She cleared the exam at the age of 21 in her first attempt. She is an inspiration for many UPSC exam aspirant and her videos often goes viral on social media in no time.

IPS Divya Tanwar is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana. IPS Divya Tanwar initially studied in her home town at government schools. But later she got selected for Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragarh. She holds a bachelor's degree in Science (B.Sc). She started preparing for UPSC just after her graduation. She gave her first UPSC attempt with 1.5 years of preparation.

READ | Meet IAS officer Sivaguru Prabhakaran, worked in factory, slept on platform, cracked UPSC exam, got 101st rank

The economic condition of his house was not good. After the death of his father in 2011, the family faced much hardship. Divya was smart in her studies, and that is why, her mother Babita Tanwar support her. Divya did not join any coaching and cleared the UPSC prelims exam. Later, she took help from various online sources including test series for her UPSC main exam preparation. She joined a UPSC coaching mentorship programme after clearing her prelims.

She did not have decent financial support. But her mother always inspired her daughter to study and keep moving forward. Her mother, Babita, also supported her financially while Divya was preparing for the exam.

