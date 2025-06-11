One such tale is of two brothers, Dinesh Kevlani and Dipesh Kevlani. Both residents of Ahmedabad, struggled in their life after their father passed away. Dipesh, elder brother, worked as a watchman and earned himself to fund his and his brother's education.

Everyone aspires to achieve something big in life. While some only dream, people with strong will work hard to turn dreams into reality. One such tale is of two brothers, Dinesh Kevlani and Dipesh Kevlani. Both residents of Ahmedabad, struggled in their life after their father passed away. Dipesh, elder brother, worked as a watchman and earned himself to fund his and his brother's education. But with determination he managed to clear one of the most competitive examinations, Common Admission Test (CAT) and achieved his dream of studying in IIM.

The story of struggle

Dinesh kevlani, 24, got his Master of Business Administration from IIM Lucknow. Following this Dipesh Kevlani, his elder brother, got admitted to an MBA at IIM Shillong. He scored 92.5 percentile in the CAT exam held in November 2024 and got a place in the country's top management institute IIM. Dipesh, 27, had seen a tough childhood. His life took a turning point at the age of 11, when his father passed away. He and his mother and brother moved to a one-room house and started taking care of his studies and family. His maternal uncle remained their pillar of strength and supported them financially and emotionally.

He started working along with his studies. In his seventh grade, he started working at a shoe shop, and used to get a salary of 1500 per month. He scored 85% in class 10th and scored 89% in class 12th. He was also the school topper in class 12th. He managed both his job and studies together. As soon as Dipesh completed his 12th, he came to know about a vacancy for a watchman's job in Shahibaug Cantt in Ahmedabad. He got the job and started getting Rs 18000 per month in this job. Along with night shifts, Dipesh did B.Com and M.Com while working as a watchman. He passed both with distinction.

However, he wanted to pursue MBA. He started his preparations. He juggled between his watchman job and CAT coaching. He used to travel 50-60 kilometers daily and used to utilize the travelling time in studying. He studied for four hours daily. He also had responsibility for his younger brother who was preparing for the CAT. His younger brother secured a seat in IIM Lucknow, and after that Dipesh got into IIM Shillong. He took loan to fund his studies, which he wants to repay after he secures a good job.



