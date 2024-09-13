Meet man, son of juice seller, grew up with limited resources, led carefree life, then cracked NEET in 3rd attempt...

Growing up with limited resources, Dikshit Gautam embarked on his journey to fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor by gaining admission to medical college.

They say that no destination is too difficult to reach with hard work and dedication. Many people around us have advanced through their sheer effort and have become an inspiration to society. One such example is a juice vendor's son, who succeeded in the NEET exam. Now, the son of a juice seller will become a doctor, caring for people's health. We are talking about Dikshit Gautam, who passed the NEET exam and secured a seat in MBBS. No one in his family is highly educated, as most are involved in small trade.

Growing up with limited resources, Dikshit Gautam embarked on his journey to fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor by gaining admission to medical college. For Dikshit, this success feels like a dream come true. He will now study MBBS at Shahjahanpur Medical College and return as a doctor.

Initially, he had little interest in studying. Dikshit Gautam, from Gagalhedi in Saharanpur, completed his 12th grade from Satya Shri Krishna Inter College. He was always an average student, and it is said he didn't enjoy studying at first. He scored 63% in his 12th grade and remained carefree. However, during the 2020 lockdown, when he was confined at home, his focus shifted towards studies. At that time, a teacher advised him to study seriously. Dikshit took this advice to heart and started learning online.

He cleared the NEET exam on his third attempt. Dikshit failed his first two NEET attempts but didn't lose hope. Finally, on his third try, he qualified with 539 marks, securing his seat for MBBS.

Dikshit's parents, Sethpal Singh and Roxy Devi, say that it all feels like a dream to them. No one in their family had studied this much, as most are involved in small trades. Even Dikshit finds it hard to believe that his hard work has paid off. His father, Sethpal, sells sugarcane juice and works as a laborer in a factory during the off-season. Despite doing small jobs to support his family, Sethpal had big dreams. He always wanted his son to become a doctor, and now that dream is coming true.