Meet man whose father sold land to support his dream of becoming IAS officer, but he failed to clear UPSC interview, now he is working as...

It is rightly said that where there is a will there a way and Dhirendra Kumar, also known as Dheeraj, a resident of Chhitarooli in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is a true example of this. He has become an inspiration for many with his remarkable achievement. He has been selected as the District Youth Officer in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, through the Talent Portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Who is Dhirendra Kumar?

Dheeraj's journey is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. He completed his primary education from the government middle school in his village, Chhitarooli, and later went on to complete his high school education from Maniyari in Muzaffarpur. He was a district topper in both matriculation and intermediate examinations, securing a place in the top 5 merit list.

Dhirendra Kumar's educational background

His academic excellence continued as he pursued his B.Tech and MS programs in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. He is currently pursuing his PhD in International Relations from the School of International Studies at JNU.

A Dream to crack UPSC exam

Dheeraj's dream is to become an IAS officer, and he is currently preparing for the UPSC examination. His selection as a District Youth Officer is a significant milestone in his journey, and he credits his family for their unwavering support and motivation.

Tough phase in Dheeraj's life

Dheeraj's father passed away in June this year, and he faced a tough time, but his mother's motivation and family's support gave him the strength to carry on. He recalls that his father sold his land to support their education, and this thought drives him to work hard and achieve his goals.

He credits his success to his family's sacrifice and support. He says that his parents and siblings stood by him through thick and thin, and their motivation has been instrumental in his achievement.

A message to students

Dhirendra Kumar's message to students is to stay focused and work hard towards their goals, no matter how adverse the circumstances may be. "Circumstances may be tough, but your dedication and hard work will ultimately pay off. Keep your goals clear and work towards them with sincerity and perseverance. Success may not come overnight, but it will come one day," he says.