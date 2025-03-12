Depen Morwani appeared for the JEE in 2012 and secured All India Rank of 30. He pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, graduating in 2016.

If you are determined to achieve something and work hard in that direction, success is inevitable. This holds true even for one of the toughest exams in the country — the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination). JEE that is the gateway to studying at IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology). Today, we bring you the inspiring story of Depen Morwani, who secured AIR 30 in IIT-JEE.

Depen Morwani appeared for the JEE in 2012 and secured All India Rank of 30. He pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, graduating in 2016. Following his graduation, he worked as a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs for two years, where he focused on various aspects of financial management and analysis.

Higher Education and Research Work

After completing his B.Tech from IIT Bombay, Depen went on to earn a Master of Science (MS) in Deep Learning from IIT Madras. He also worked as a Research Assistant at IIT Madras before joining Google as a Research Associate. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also gained experience as a Research Intern at Microsoft.



Currently Pursuing a PhD at Harvard

Depen Morwani is currently residing in the United States and is in his third year of a PhD at Harvard University. His research is being supervised by Professor Boaz Barak and Professor Sham Kakade. His work primarily focuses on understanding the underlying motivational basis of optimisation algorithms used in deep learning.