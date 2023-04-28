Search icon
Meet Dennis Barnes, 16-year-old student who got accepted in 170 colleges, bagged Rs 74 crore scholarship

When he started the application process in August 2022, Louisiana-based student Dennis Maliq Barnes stated that his goal was not to get accepted into as many colleges as he did.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Meet Dennis Barnes, 16-year-old student who got accepted in 170 colleges, bagged Rs 74 crore scholarship

It might be difficult to transition from high school graduation to college acceptance. Many students wonder whether they will be accepted to their "dream college" and struggle to sleep at night.

On the other hand, meet Dennis Maliq Barnes who has no such concerns. The 16-year-old Louisiana high school senior has been accepted to at least 170 colleges. Additionally, the teen has received $9 million in scholarship offers. This is without a doubt above and beyond any, to put it mildly.

Barnes's plan was to apply to as many colleges as he can, he had no concern about getting accepted when he started applying for colleges in August 2022. He applied to around 200 institutions, told CNN. 

"As I applied to more schools, as my numbers went up, with the financial aid and acceptances into universities, I became intrigued," Barnes told CNN in an interview. "It was never really a surprise for me once I reached that number," he further added. 

School administrators have contacted the Guinness Book of World Records because Barnes' achievement set a new record. Barnes is graduating two years early with a GPA of 4.98.

According to a statement made by Clark Castle, a representative for both the school and Barnes, the school administration was proud of Barnes' accomplishment and has allegedly contacted the Guinness Book of World Records to "make it official."

"If you keep your school, your education a priority and keep God in the mix, then you are definitely going to be successful no matter what you do," Barnes said. 

