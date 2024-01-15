Meet Deepthi Narkuti, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

Deepthi pursued her MS at the University of Florida, and during her academic journey, she garnered job offers from prestigious companies such as Goldman Sachs and Amazon.

In 2021, Deepthi Narkuti from Hyderabad made headlines by securing a job offer from Microsoft with a remarkable salary package of Rs 2 crore. She assumed the role of a Software Development Engineer at Grade-2 at Microsoft's Seattle office, where she continues to contribute, as indicated by her LinkedIn profile.

Deepthi pursued her MS at the University of Florida, and during her academic journey, she garnered job offers from prestigious companies such as Goldman Sachs and Amazon. Despite Microsoft extending job offers to 300 candidates, Deepthi Narkuti clinched the highest package among them.

Prior to pursuing her MS at the University of Florida, Deepthi worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan. In her LinkedIn profile's "About" section, she expresses her passion for coding and a firm belief in technology's ability to address everyday challenges, creating a transformative impact on people's lives.

Deepthi Narkuti earned her B Tech degree from Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad. Her father serves in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate as a forensic expert. Additionally, Deepthi had a stint as a student associate at Microsoft from June 2014 to June 2015, showcasing her early connection with the tech giant.