Meet daughter of taxi driver, who lived in poverty, later cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer, secured AIR...

Vanmathi encountered numerous issues as a result of the house's dire financial situation. In addition, at a very young age, she had to deal with the pressures of marriage.

Some people occasionally experience such events in their lives, which serve as motivation for them to go forward and give their lives direction. Everybody hopes to rise above their struggles in a life full of struggles, but facing and overcoming challenging circumstances is not everyone's cup of tea. We have one such inspirational story for you today, which is the greatest source of motivation for anyone going through a depressing time in their lives.

Tamil Nadu's C Vanmathi suffered since he was a young child. She was raised feeding and grazing buffaloes due to her family's financial hardships. She worked and continued her studies in addition to all of this. Discover the tale of her battle to succeed and pass the UPSC exam.

The tale of Tamil Nadu resident Vanmathi serves as an inspiration for young people. She is from a culture that grooms girls solely for marriage.

The father of C Vanmati was a taxi driver. Vanmati, who was raised in poverty, had high aspirations. She had to help out around the house since she was a young child. She occasionally had to work as a buffalo herder in addition to performing other housework duties. She continued to work hard and with complete dedication, not letting these challenging circumstances interfere with her studies.

C Vanmati comes from a family in which daughters were not permitted to continue their education past the 12th grade. She experienced growing pressure from family members to get married, but she stayed strong and her parents gave her their full support. C Vanmati completed her master's degree in computer application after graduating. After graduating, she began studying for competitive exams.

Vanmati worked tirelessly to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS, day and night. Despite repeatedly failing, she never gave up. Her efforts eventually paid off, and she didn't relax until she was successful. In the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2015, she had obtained the 152nd rank.



In an interview, C. Vanmati revealed that the woman who was the collector in her hometown at the time inspired her to pursue an IAS career. She was even more determined to follow through after witnessing the lead actress in a TV serial portraying an IAS officer during this period.