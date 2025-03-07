One of India's toughest exams, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, has a story of Prerna's success that is truly an inspiration for millions of students. Prerna, who lives with her siblings in Kota, Rajasthan, was devastated when her father passed away during her NEET preparation.

The NEET medical exam, which is conducted to pursue an MBBS course, is often considered one of the toughest exams in the world. While the exam itself is challenging, for many candidates, their circumstances become an exam in themselves, making the NEET even harder. Such is the story of Prerna, who overcame numerous difficulties and achieved success, all while fulfilling her father's dream. In 2023, Prerna qualified for NEET with an AIR 1033 rank. Here’s her story.

Who is Prerna?

One of India's toughest exams, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), has a story of Prerna's success that is truly an inspiration for millions of students. Prerna, who lives with her siblings in Kota, Rajasthan, was devastated when her father passed away during her NEET preparation, and the family was burdened with debt.

Despite hardships Prerna achieves success

Prerna was suddenly burdened with the responsibility of taking care of her four siblings and managing a debt of Rs 27 lakh. Due to the inability to repay the loan, she had to leave her home. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic made the situation even more challenging.

The only source of income for Prerna and her siblings was a monthly pension of Rs 500, which was in her mother's name. Relatives would also provide some help. Since Prerna didn't have money, she would either cycle or walk to get around. Despite all these hardships, Prerna was determined that she would pass the NEET exam no matter what.

Prerna’s preparation strategy

Prerna studied in a small room where there was hardly any space to even lie down. She studied for 10-12 hours every day, continuing her preparation without worrying about sleep or meals. Prerna passed the NEET exam in her very first attempt. She scored 686 out of 720 in NEET 2022 and secured an all-India rank of 1033 among nearly 2.5 lakh students.

After the NEET UG result of 2023, she spoke about her success, saying, "My father was my biggest inspiration. He taught me that no matter how difficult the financial situation may be, nothing can stop me from fulfilling my dreams.”