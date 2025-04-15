He educated himself on optimising retirement accounts to reduce taxes and concentrated his investments in major technology companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla.

Daniel George began contemplating early retirement soon after securing a high-paying role at Google X, where his annual compensation reached $265,000. He was just 24 at that time. Recognising the financial opportunities this position offered, the IIT-Bombay graduate started planning for long-term financial security.

George’s path to financial independence took shape as he realised that consistent saving and wise investment choices could help him build enough wealth to retire early. He educated himself on optimising retirement accounts to reduce taxes and concentrated his investments in major technology companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla.

A frugal lifestyle was central to his approach. By limiting his spending to less than 10% of his income—walking or biking to work, sharing living space with friends, and taking advantage of complimentary meals at Google—he was able to invest a substantial portion of his earnings

By 2020, George had reached a financial position where early retirement and a return to India were viable options. However, after meeting his future wife, who also worked as an AI scientist at Google, he chose to remain in the United States and continue growing his investments. This careful financial management eventually enabled him to co-found ThirdEar AI at 29, giving him the flexibility to pursue entrepreneurship without financial constraints.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the co-founder and CEO of TwinMind, which he says is an 'AI second brain that listens, remembers everything, and answers before you even ask'. It is based in Palo Alto, California. He has earlier worked at JPMorgan Chase, Google X, among other places.