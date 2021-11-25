Meet Dadhuram, son of daily wage worker who scored 626 out of 720 marks in NEET UG 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021 is one of the toughest entrance exams for students who have cleared Class 12, and preparing for it requires immense hard work and patience. One student who appeared for the exam proved that financial background doesn’t matter if one puts their mind to something.

Dudharam, a resident of Kamthai village of Sindhari tehsil in Barmer, Rajasthan, is now all set to become the first doctor from his village after scoring 626 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG 2021 exam this year. Despite the hardships he faced in his life, he studied hard to achieve his goal.

Dadhuram’s life has been full of hardships, mostly because he comes from a financially weaker background. This was his fourth consecutive attempt at the NEET UG 2021 exam, and he secured an All India Rank of 9375.

His family, which consists of five members, doesn’t have a steady source of income. They own 10 to 12 bighas of land, which can only be used to grow millets, just enough to feed the family. Dadhuram’s father and brother are daily wage workers in construction areas.

Dadhuram’s village, which contains about 250 houses, lacks a steady water supply, and the electricity only comes for 5 to 6 hours each day. Since his parents are illiterate, they don’t have any other source of income apart from daily wage work.

Talking about his hard work, Dadhuram said, “I was determined to become a doctor, and for me, nothing less than MBBS was acceptable. I made the first attempt in 2018, doing self-study, and secured 440 marks. The second attempt was in 2019 again by self-study. That year, I got 558 marks. Then I decided to come to Kota to prepare for the third attempt and took admission in Allen Career Institute; then, I got All India Rank 23082 with 593 marks in NEET 2020.”

He further added, “I worked hard and got All India Rank 9375 in 2021. I haven’t thought about what to do next in PG or have decided about my career after MBBS. But one thing I am pretty sure, that after doing MBBS, I will make other students like me more aware of competitive exams. I will help them make better decisions and will help them flourish in their careers.”