Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

Charul had secured an all-India rank of 631 and 10th rank in her category (SC) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

One of the students in the newest batch of aspiring doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is a farm laborer's daughter from Kiratpur village in Bijnor. The first person from her village to pursue higher education and study medicine is 18-year-old Charul Honariya. Due of the pandemic, she started her online studies from home. At 10 every morning, she sits on a mat uses her smartphone to log into her online classes.

“Girls in my village are forced to drop out of school as they are married off early. I am thankful to my parents for believing in me and allowing me to pursue medicine,” Charul told TOI.

In the National Eligibility Comprehension Entrance Test (NEET), Charul achieved a score of 631 for all of India and finished 10th in her category (SC). Charul received scores of 98 in psychology, 97 in biology, and 95 in physics and chemistry in class 12. She earned an 80 in English. Her overall percentage was 93%. 

Her classes are hampered by poor electricity and internet connectivity. Only on the terrace of her home can she receive a strong signal. She uses her phone, which is the only device she owns, to attend classes. Up to Class 5, Charul attended a primary school in her village. She passed the entrance exam for VidyaGyan, a rural leadership school run by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and was accepted in Class 6. 
"I remember the times when we would not have even a single rupee in our house. My father had to borrow if we had to buy anything. Till date, we don't have a refrigerator or a cooler at home," Charul said. 

Charul's father Shaoukeen Singh said, "I feel my dream has come true. She will hold an MBBS degree and work for fellow villagers."

Shalini Almadi, Charul's biology instructor, described her as a bright and sincere student. "The first day when I walked into her class (when she was in class 9), I found her very focused. She wanted to become a doctor and I could actually see a doctor in her," the teacher said. 

Speaking on her success she told Times Now, “I never let any negative thoughts come in. I was always positive that I would crack it and this has been my biggest success mantra.” With her admission in the top medical college, she is now hoping to make the most of the years and give back to the community and her village.

