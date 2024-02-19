Meet DU grad who became IAS officer in her first attempt, cracked UPSC exam at 22, is now posted at...

In June 2018, she started preparing for the UPSC exam and kept history as an optional subject for the exam.

UPSC is one of India’s most difficult exams, IAS aspirants from different parts of India prepare with sheer focus and strategized to crack it. Only a few of those become successful in clearing the exam and earning the positions of IAS officer, IPS officer, and more. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack UPSC CSE. However, some serving civil servants have cracked it in their first attempt, IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is one of them.

Chandrajyoti Singh is the daughter of a retired army officer. She has been to many states while in school. Chandrajyoti's father, Col. Dalbara Singh, served as an army radiologist, and her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh. Her parents always motivated her to do well in life.

With a 10 CGPA, she completed her Class 10 board from Jalandhar's APJ School. In class 12, she scored 95.4% marks from Chandigarh's Bhawan Vidyalaya.

After class 12th, she got admission in Delhi University's St. Stephen's College. In 2018, she graduated with an honours degree in History from Delhi University with a 7.75 CGPA. After completing her graduation, Chandrajyoti took a one-year break.

In 2018, Singh started preparing for the UPSC exam and cleared the exam in her first attempt with AIR 28. Chandrajyoti prepared a thorough strategy and followed it strictly to crack the exam. Her story is an inspiration for all UPSC aspirants.

Going by the simple approach to cracking UPSC, Chandrjyoti decided to read the newspaper for 1-2 hours every day and prepare her own notes. Weekly revision helped IAS officer Chandrjyoti a lot as she focused on mock tests. Presently, she is an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre who is posted as SDM of Mohali.