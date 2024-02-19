Twitter
Headlines

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

World's most powerful list released, India is at...

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Meet DU grad who became IAS officer in her first attempt, cracked UPSC exam at 22, is now posted at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

Harmful effects of chewing gum

10 signs you are not eating enough protein

8 foods to avoid during pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

HomeEducation

Education

Meet DU grad who became IAS officer in her first attempt, cracked UPSC exam at 22, is now posted at...

In June 2018, she started preparing for the UPSC exam and kept history as an optional subject for the exam.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC is one of India’s most difficult exams, IAS aspirants from different parts of India prepare with sheer focus and strategized to crack it. Only a few of those become successful in clearing the exam and earning the positions of IAS officer, IPS officer, and more. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack UPSC CSE. However, some serving civil servants have cracked it in their first attempt, IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is one of them. 

Chandrajyoti Singh is the daughter of a retired army officer. She has been to many states while in school. Chandrajyoti's father, Col. Dalbara Singh, served as an army radiologist, and her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh. Her parents always motivated her to do well in life. 

With a 10 CGPA, she completed her Class 10 board from Jalandhar's APJ School. In class 12, she scored 95.4% marks from Chandigarh's Bhawan Vidyalaya.

After class 12th, she got admission in Delhi University's St. Stephen's College. In 2018, she graduated with an honours degree in History from Delhi University with a 7.75 CGPA. After completing her graduation, Chandrajyoti took a one-year break.

in 2018, Singh started preparing for the UPSC exam and cleared the exam in her first attempt with AIR 28. Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Chandrajyoti prepared a thorough strategy and followed it strictly to crack the exam. Her story is an inspiration for all UPSC aspirants. 

Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Going by the simple approach to cracking UPSC, Chandrjyoti decided to read the newspaper for 1-2 hours every day and prepare her own notes. Weekly revision helped IAS officer Chandrjyoti a lot as she focused on mock tests. Presently, she is an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre who is posted as SDM of Mohali.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

    Gautam Adani wins Rs 30000 crore project, places bid higher than this multinational company

    Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

    ED summons case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing, next hearing on March 16

    Meet man who was gifted Rs 1500 crore house by Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, brain behind...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

    In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

    In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

    In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE