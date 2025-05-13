A 15-year-old boy from NCR region has surprised everyone with his perfect score in CBSE class 10 examination 2025. He took Artificial Intelligence as his additional subject.

Every year from school exams to competitive exams entry, students have to live half their lives giving exams and competing with others. At every level they are required to face exams to get entry to the next level, to secure seats in universities or even jobs and more. Once a student has excelled, that is scored better, the student’s family, teachers, friends and other close associates celebrate it like a festival as Indians give a high priority to education, especially marks. In the recent CBSE Class 10 examinations 2025, a student from Greater Noida (West) has done wonders and surprised everyone with his perfect score.

The 15-year-old boy from Greater Noida has stunned everyone with a perfect 100% score in the CBSE Class 10 examinations of 2025. That is, he got 100 out of 100 in every subject with a total of a perfect 500 out of 500. This was brilliance at its best, excellence at its peak and perfection on point. Aarav Malhotra has become the CBSE star this year.

Aarav’s perfect score

Aarav’s score was like a batsman scoring sixes in every ... and a team that clean sweeps the opponent. In all subjects- Mathematics, Social Science, English, Science, French and even in his additional subject, Artificial Intelligence, he scored 100 out of 100. However, in Social Science he attained 98 out of 100 but when the best subjects were totalled, he received a complete 500. With such a score he not only made his family proud but became famous nationally with a brilliant student repute.

Talking about his grades, the results showed A1 in all theory exams, internal assessments and practical exams. He dominated the academic scene, came victorious out exam hall and became a national inspiration.

Aarav is a student at Delhi Public School, Knowledge Park-V, Greater Noida (West), in NCR region. Aarav is not only good in studies but has also aces as he participates actively in co-curricular activities. He has made his school immensely proud. What is special is that he chose to study AI as his additional subject and even scored full marks. This is not easy for many students as AI is a complex and developing subject.