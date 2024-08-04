Meet CBSE 12th topper, cracked NEET, JEE, left Medical, IIT Madras, took admission in...

If you have the passion to do something, then anything can be achieved. Then you can even cross the entry gate of medical and engineering studies, NEET, JEE. Such is the story of a boy from Assam. He has topped the CBSE class 12th board exam and has also scored well in NEET and JEE. Despite this, he left medical and IIT Madras and took admission in this institute. The person we are talking about today is Adhiraj Kar.

Adhiraj Kar , who was a top scorer in NEET, JEE, hails from Guwahati, Assam. He did his schooling from Delhi Public School. Adhiraj got full marks in Chemistry in the CBSE Board Class 12th examination, due to which he was the board topper in 12th. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional education skills. His achievements include being the Assam topper in NEET UG and getting a prestigious seat in IIT Madras. Despite this, instead of doing MBBS, engineering from IIT, he chose to pursue a science graduate degree focusing on research from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Aside from this, he has excelled in a number of national exams, including the National Standard Examination in Biology and Chemistry, where he was placed in the top 1% of applicants nationwide. Adhiraj's goals were unaffected by the allure of conventional career paths like engineering and medicine, though. His love of learning and science brought him to IISc, a university renowned for its cutting-edge research and stimulating intellectual environment.

The goal of IISc's graduate program is to foster a strong research culture while giving students lots of opportunity to pursue a variety of academic interests. Adhiraj is a bright young man with a broad interest in music and wildlife in addition to his academic background. He has a Visharad degree in violin and is a three-time national champion of the WWF-Nature Wild Wisdom Quiz.

Adhiraj comes from a long line of academics: his parents are Guwahati University professors, Drs Bimal K. Kar and Madhushree Das. His grandparents, Mrs. Sumita Das and Prof. Dr. Himadri K.R. Das, also had a big impact on the area's academic scene.