Meet CBSE 12th topper, cracked NEET, JEE, left Medical, IIT Madras, took admission in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet CBSE 12th topper, cracked NEET, JEE, left Medical, IIT Madras, took admission in...

Adhiraj Kar , who was a top scorer in NEET, JEE, hails from Guwahati, Assam.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

Meet CBSE 12th topper, cracked NEET, JEE, left Medical, IIT Madras, took admission in...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you have the passion to do something, then anything can be achieved. Then you can even cross the entry gate of medical and engineering studies, NEET, JEE. Such is the story of a boy from Assam. He has topped the CBSE class 12th board exam and has also scored well in NEET and JEE. Despite this, he left medical and IIT Madras and took admission in this institute. The person we are talking about today is Adhiraj Kar. 

Adhiraj Kar , who was a top scorer in NEET, JEE, hails from Guwahati, Assam. He did his schooling from Delhi Public School. Adhiraj got full marks in Chemistry in the CBSE Board Class 12th examination, due to which he was the board topper in 12th. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional education skills. His achievements include being the Assam topper in NEET UG and getting a prestigious seat in IIT Madras. Despite this, instead of doing MBBS, engineering from IIT, he chose to pursue a science graduate degree focusing on research from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Aside from this, he has excelled in a number of national exams, including the National Standard Examination in Biology and Chemistry, where he was placed in the top 1% of applicants nationwide. Adhiraj's goals were unaffected by the allure of conventional career paths like engineering and medicine, though. His love of learning and science brought him to IISc, a university renowned for its cutting-edge research and stimulating intellectual environment.

The goal of IISc's graduate program is to foster a strong research culture while giving students lots of opportunity to pursue a variety of academic interests. Adhiraj is a bright young man with a broad interest in music and wildlife in addition to his academic background. He has a Visharad degree in violin and is a three-time national champion of the WWF-Nature Wild Wisdom Quiz.
Adhiraj comes from a long line of academics: his parents are Guwahati University professors, Drs Bimal K. Kar and Madhushree Das. His grandparents, Mrs. Sumita Das and Prof. Dr. Himadri K.R. Das, also had a big impact on the area's academic scene.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement