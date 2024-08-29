Meet girl, bus driver's daughter who cracked NEET-UG in second attempt, she scored...

Doli Purohit's remarkable achievements have brought immense pride to her family and community in a small village in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. As the first in her family to receive a formal education, Doli's success in scoring 611 out of 720 in the NEET-UG Examination is a testament to her resilience in overcoming numerous challenges.

Doli has consistently excelled academically. She attended a state-run school, where she topped her block in the 10th standard RBSE Examination and dreamed of becoming a doctor. However, her family's financial situation made it impossible for her to attend coaching classes in Kota. Growing up in a family of six, with her father working as a bus driver and earning just Rs 300 a day to support his wife and four children, Doli faced significant financial hardships. Despite societal pressure against investing in a daughter's education, her parents believed in her potential and supported her dreams.

Doli's determination to succeed led her to medical school. She motivated herself with the mantra "Driver’s Daughter Doctor Doli" and used a curtain in her two-room house to create a study space. Her resolve remained unshaken, even when her father contracted COVID-19 during her first NEET attempt, where she scored 192. Although she struggled with depression, her father's encouragement, often expressed through the Rajasthani phrase "Maharo Alakh Hai Na" (meaning "We have Alakh, our guiding light"), kept her spirits high.

Doli persevered, preparing for NEET through affordable online coaching from Physics Wallah, with her uncle's support in recharging her mobile internet. Her inspiring journey was recognized by Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey, who called her a "fighter girl," highlighting her extraordinary story among the thousands of NEET aspirants across India. Today, Doli is fulfilling her dream as an MBBS student at Government Medical College, Dungarpur, Rajasthan, embodying the power of perseverance and the importance of accessible education.



You can find her inspiring journey on her YouTube channel, where she has 1.71k subscribers.