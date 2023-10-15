Headlines

Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

Meet brain behind ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, average student, went to govt school, technician's son, dream was to...

Mohammed Siraj reveals how he plotted Abdullah Shafique’s dismissal during IND vs PAK World Cup match

Virat Kohli’s lesser known business partner played for Real Madrid, co-runs London firm worth millions; net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

Batters with maximum sixes in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet brain behind ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, average student, went to govt school, technician's son, dream was to...

Veeramuthuvel was born in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu and his father Palanivel worked as a technician in the Southern Railways.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The success of Chandrayaan-3 made the whole world aware of India's potential and two people deserve significant credit for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Mission Director Mohana Kumar and Chandrayaan-3 Project Director Dr P Veeramuthuvel. Coming from a humble background, Veeramuthuvel's achievements in ISRO are a testament to his hard work. He was once an average student in schoolnand didn't even have any idea what he would do after school. Veeramuthuvel's journey from an average student to becoming a top scientist is very interesting. In this article, we will know about his inspiring journey.

Veeramuthuvel was born in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. His father Palanivel worked as a technician in the Southern Railways. Veeramuthuvel studied at the Railway School in Villupuram and then did Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Private Polytechnic College. After this he took admission in a private college in Tambaram to complete his engineering. Veeramuthuvel then took admission in IIT Chennai for higher studies and at IIT Chenna he did important research in the aerospace field.

Veeramuthuvel was an average student in school and he didn't know what to do after school. His parents were also not much educated and there was no one to guide him in higher studies. So, after discussing with his friends, he decided to pursue an engineering diploma course. Veeramuthuvel is the first graduate in her family.

It was while pursuing her diploma in polytechnic college that he discovered her passion for space science. During his diploma studies, Veeramuthuvel became interested in engineering. He scored 90 percent marks in all papers. On the basis of merit, he got an engineering seat in Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai for Bachelor of Engineering course.

Veeramuthuvel started her career from Lakshmi Machine Works in Coimbatore. There he developed a keen interest in aerospace engineering. He then worked in the Research and Development Division of the Helicopter Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, as a design engineer. It was his dream to work in ISRO since his college days. He had joined ISRO Satellite Center in Bengaluru as a Project Engineer. During this time he worked with several remote sensing and scientific satellites for the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013. Veeramuthuvel was appointed as the Associate Project Director for Chandrayaan-2 mission. He was later promoted to the role of Project Director for Chandrayaan-3, where he led a large team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Try this low-calorie egg recipe to satisfy your evening hunger cravings

Watch: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping e-cigarette in dressing room during Australia vs South Africa match

Wordle 846 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13

CBI busts fake passport racket, raids 50 locations in Gangtok, Siliguri, Darjeeling, other cities

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE