Meet brain behind ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, average student, went to govt school, technician's son, dream was to...

The success of Chandrayaan-3 made the whole world aware of India's potential and two people deserve significant credit for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Mission Director Mohana Kumar and Chandrayaan-3 Project Director Dr P Veeramuthuvel. Coming from a humble background, Veeramuthuvel's achievements in ISRO are a testament to his hard work. He was once an average student in schoolnand didn't even have any idea what he would do after school. Veeramuthuvel's journey from an average student to becoming a top scientist is very interesting. In this article, we will know about his inspiring journey.

Veeramuthuvel was born in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. His father Palanivel worked as a technician in the Southern Railways. Veeramuthuvel studied at the Railway School in Villupuram and then did Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Private Polytechnic College. After this he took admission in a private college in Tambaram to complete his engineering. Veeramuthuvel then took admission in IIT Chennai for higher studies and at IIT Chenna he did important research in the aerospace field.

Veeramuthuvel was an average student in school and he didn't know what to do after school. His parents were also not much educated and there was no one to guide him in higher studies. So, after discussing with his friends, he decided to pursue an engineering diploma course. Veeramuthuvel is the first graduate in her family.

It was while pursuing her diploma in polytechnic college that he discovered her passion for space science. During his diploma studies, Veeramuthuvel became interested in engineering. He scored 90 percent marks in all papers. On the basis of merit, he got an engineering seat in Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai for Bachelor of Engineering course.

Veeramuthuvel started her career from Lakshmi Machine Works in Coimbatore. There he developed a keen interest in aerospace engineering. He then worked in the Research and Development Division of the Helicopter Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, as a design engineer. It was his dream to work in ISRO since his college days. He had joined ISRO Satellite Center in Bengaluru as a Project Engineer. During this time he worked with several remote sensing and scientific satellites for the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013. Veeramuthuvel was appointed as the Associate Project Director for Chandrayaan-2 mission. He was later promoted to the role of Project Director for Chandrayaan-3, where he led a large team.