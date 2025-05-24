Majin Mansoor from Bihar topped NEET UG 2024 with a perfect score of 720/720, inspired by his family of doctors.

After the NEET UG exam, millions of students are eagerly waiting for the results. Last year, when the NEET UG 2024 results were announced, many interesting stories of candidates came to light. One of the most fascinating stories is of Majin Mansoor. What makes his story even more special is that his entire family — from his grandfather, maternal grandfather, uncle, aunt, to his father — are all doctors. Now, Majin Mansoor is also going to become a doctor.

Majin Mansoor secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the NEET UG 2024 exam. He scored a perfect 720 out of 720 marks. Last year, the list of toppers was revised, which improved his counseling rank from 1.05 to 1.03. Besides Majin, 16 other students were also included in the topper list. Majin’s percentile was 99.997129, an outstanding achievement.

Majin is 18 years old and hails from Darbhanga, Bihar. His family is full of doctors. His father is a pediatrician (children’s doctor) working in a government hospital in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, his uncle, aunt, maternal grandfather, and grandfather are all doctors. His brother is currently studying BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) in his fourth year at Sarjug Dental College, Darbhanga. Inspired by his family, Majin also wanted to become a doctor, which motivated him to appear for NEET UG.

Interestingly, Majin studied under the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) after 10th grade, leaving the CBSE board. He shared in an interview that he switched because he didn’t want the extra pressure of practicals and assignments that CBSE requires. In BSEB, practical exams are not held in the final board exams. Majin believed that board marks don’t matter much in the long run, so he preferred to avoid the extra stress. He scored 87% in his 12th board exams under Bihar board in 2024.

Regarding his NEET UG preparation, Majin joined a coaching center in Bihar after 10th grade. He followed the coaching modules and NCERT textbooks seriously. He said coaching helped him prepare well without any backlog. The coaching classes finished by 1 PM, and then he studied Biology, Chemistry, and Physics at home. He didn’t set a fixed time limit but tried to complete topics within a set time. He added that coaching helped him stay away from distractions.

When it came to solving the NEET paper, Majin initially used a strategy of solving Biology first, then Chemistry, and Physics last during mock tests. However, later he changed his approach to first solve Chemistry, then Biology, and Physics last. This new method worked better for him and helped him perform well.