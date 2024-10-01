Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Tilak Mehta is a 17-year-old entrepreneur, founded Papers-N-Parcels at 13.

Tilak Mehta who is a 17-year-old freshman at the University of Southern California, may seem like just another college student, but his journey is anything but ordinary. Six years ago, at the young age of 13, Mehta launched himself into the business world and became one of India’s youngest and most successful entrepreneurs with his logistics company, Papers-N-Parcels (PNP).

The Beginning of Papers-N-Parcels

The idea for PNP came to Mehta in an unexpected way. During a stay at his uncle’s house, Mehta realized he had forgotten some important books at home that he needed for his upcoming exams. Despite trying different options to have the books delivered, he couldn't get them on the same day. At that time, most companies didn't offer same-day delivery, and those that did charged a lot of money. This challenge sparked an idea in Mehta’s mind, to create a company that could offer same-day delivery services within the city at affordable rates.

Inspired by Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas, who have long been known for their efficient and low-cost delivery services, Mehta decided to bring this model into the modern world of logistics. With the help of his uncle and some financial support from his father, Mehta founded Papers-N-Parcels, a company focused on delivering small parcels quickly and affordably. This was a bold move, considering the concept of quick commerce and 10-minute deliveries was still new six years ago.

Growth and Success

What started as a small venture soon grew into a massive success. Mehta’s company became popular in Mumbai, delivering packages within hours and offering an efficient alternative to traditional courier services. His dedication and hard work paid off as Papers-N-Parcels expanded rapidly, and there was no looking back.

By 2021, Mehta's company had a turnover of over Rs 100 crore, and his personal net worth reached an impressive Rs 65 crore. His monthly income now stands at ₹2 crore, making him a rising star in India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

A Young Entrepreneur’s Vision

Tilak Mehta’s story is a true inspiration. At just 13, he saw a gap in the market and had the courage to build a business around it. Now, at 17, he continues to thrive both as a student and an entrepreneur. His success proves that with a clear vision, determination, and hard work, age is no barrier to achieving great things.

